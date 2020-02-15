Porsha Williams shares photos and videos of PJ's first Valentine's Day

Porsha Williams shared some photos of PJ's first Valentine's Day. Fans can't get enough of the beautiful baby, and if you check the photos and videos below, you'll understand why.

In some of the photos, Porsha is also present and shows her natural face. Fans are here for that.

"She really isn't studying me," but everyone is getting so big 😩❤️❣️❣️❣️ # 10Months # 1stValentine @pilarjhena # 1DaddysOutfit, "Porsha captioned one of the posts.

& # 39; When all else fails, just make a video😂 … Yes, I changed it again hahaha, I'm excited to have my little love bug for the first time on Valentine's Day ❣️❤️ I hope everyone is enjoying the day too💋💋 @pilarjhena # 2MommysOutfit & # 39 ;, Porsha captioned another post she shared on her social media account.

Someone commented: Su His mouth every time he pulls out a toy! She is very excited every time "." And another follower said: "She's like where the candy is! Everyone tries to play with me."

Another follower posted this: "Your face when stuffed animals come out of the box in the last video is so cute !!!"

Another fan said: "Baby, let me tell you baby, it seems that he hasn't gone to play the radio when he is older," he is going to read the queen, "I can tell."

Someone else posted: ‘Aha hahaha. She is so cute and doesn't think about you and your Valentine's talk, "and one follower wrote:" Your baby is not here for that. She acts like an old lil! Adorable. & # 39;

A fan said: "She is so adorable that she reminds me of your mother …" and someone else posted: "Still pretty without Mama wigs and eyelashes! So happy for you with your cute baby!

Another fan also addressed the photos in which Porsha has a natural face: ‘Beautiful without makeup. Happy Valentine's Day. & # 39;

Apart from this, Porsha is preparing for the Trinidad carnival.



