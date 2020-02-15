Police look for the suspect who stole and beat an 83-year-old woman in southern Philadelphia – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Police say someone assaulted an old woman and threw her to the ground in southern Philadelphia on Friday. The neighbors are nervous after such a shameless crime.

It all happened in the middle of the afternoon. The neighbors are worried and the victim's daughter is understandably angry.

On Friday afternoon, an 83-year-old woman had just left her daughter's house.

It was around 1:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of South 18th Street when a man approached him.

Just outside the frame of the surveillance video, he snatched the bag from his body.

“Once they had their bag in their hand, they pushed it to the ground. And at that moment, she backed away and hit her head, "said the victim's daughter.

The victim's daughter, whose identity we are hiding, says her mother will be fine, all thanks to the neighbors who took action.

"I heard screams for help and ran out the front door and saw a very good friend of mine on the ground who had just been attacked and assaulted," said a neighbor. "Two people in the corner saw the assailant hit a car."

The car was a red or burgundy Cadillac crossover SUV, according to the victim's daughter.

He was stationed on Shunk Street, near 18th Street, and while southern detectives search for him and the suspect, the victim's daughter simply cannot hide her anger towards the person who could have killed her mother.

What if it was your mother or grandmother? How would you feel if a person came and pushed your mother or grandmother to the ground? You are a disgrace. You should be ashamed of yourself, ”he said.

The suspect is a young man in his 20s, about 6 feet 2. He got into the red SUV, which the victim's daughter says was driven by a woman.

If you know anything about the robbery, call the police.