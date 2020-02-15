Philadelphia police investigate behind a mural depicting Cecil B. Moore found disfigured with racist graffiti – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a mural depicting Cecil B. Moore, one of the city's best-known civil rights leaders, was disfigured with racist graffiti. The North Philly neighborhood is outraged and angry because the incident occurred in the middle of Black History Month.

"I don't know why they did it there, what they did is crazy. I'm baffled, applauded," said neighbor Chris Jackson.

Residents of northern Philadelphia are outraged after discovering an offensive and racist language in Moore's mural. Vandalism included the word F and the word N and it was an eyesore on the corner of Bouvier and Jefferson streets on Saturday morning after someone disfigured the 25-year-old mural at night.

"The moment is Black History Month. It's a beautiful black zone. It's just not adding up," Jackson said.

Moore was a former city councilman in the city of Philadelphia, a lawyer and veteran of World War II who led the fight to disaggregate Girard College.

Residents say they raised their children in the neighborhood of the mural.

Police questioned potential witnesses and searched the neighborhood for a surveillance video on Saturday night while a worker in the Mural Art department cleaned the graffiti.

Mural Arts issued a statement, saying in part: "We condemn the disfigurement of public art, especially with racist insults from one of the great leaders of Philadelphia."

Residents say they want to catch the perpetrator and never want to see this happen again.

"I don't know what's going on here, but that has to stop," Jackson said.

No arrests have been made since the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police at 215-686-3093 / 3094.