Philadelphia pays tribute to four firefighters who died fighting the fire at Center City Church in 1899 – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Philadelphia residents honored fallen firefighters more than 100 years later. CBS3 was at the Roman Catholic Church of St. John the Evangelist in Center City on Saturday for a memorial mass.
Four Philadelphia firefighters died while fighting a fire in the church in 1899.
Mayor Jim Kenney attended Saturday's service to honor first responders and all active firefighters for their service.