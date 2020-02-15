Pete Buttigieg, Other Dem. Candidates hold events in the Bay Area before CA Elementary – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML527a92d7c9d6edd308dd90c17ce29e5211% %MINIFYHTML527a92d7c9d6edd308dd90c17ce29e5212%

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – California's primarys on March 3 are still missing weeks, but candidates are already arriving in the Bay Area. Pete Buttigieg conducted a private fundraiser on Friday at the Palo Alto University Club.

The swimming and racket club ran out of parking due to the overflowing crowd.

“This is much more intimate, much more personal. And this is the first time I do this too, "said Glenn Cochrane, a Buttigieg supporter.

Most attendees are already in the Buttigieg Team, but not all.

"I still haven't decided, I have three candidates that I'm deciding, and he's one of them, so I'm glad he's in California and I have the opportunity to see him in person," Cathy said. Veit

You could come see other Democratic candidates who are also heading to the Bay Area to raise money, lock up supporters and win delegates, or, in the case of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, open a local campaign headquarters. The Bloomberg office in Pleasant Hill opened Thursday night.

Because the California primaries went from their usual date in June to the so-called "Super Tuesday,quot; on March 3, California voters will have a great opportunity to influence the national outcome.

"I really like the opportunity to listen to all the candidates, but I also have the opportunity to vote who they support, not who is in June," said Blake DiCioccio, a Buttigieg supporter.

But candidates are reminded that California voters are a passionate group, as Buttigieg found Friday morning.

Several protesters showed up for their morning event in San Francisco. But with early voting already underway in California, voters now have less time to choose a candidate in 2020.