Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina sits with the Soccer AM Tubes to talk about his first soccer games …

Speaking before Aston Villa's game against Tottenham on Sunday, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League, Reina reflects on where her love for football began, her soccer hero and her return to the Premier League …

What was your first football memory?

"I was playing with my friends at school or near my house when we were growing up.

"I've always had a ball in my hands. Soccer was always present at home, probably because of my father. My brothers didn't get so involved. I had five brothers and I was the only one who grew up with this feeling of being a goalkeeper."

Were you always a young goalkeeper?

"We all dream and like to play outside and run back and forth. All children play around the field when you are six or seven years old, but when I decided to take it more seriously, yes, I have always been a goalkeeper." "

Who was your first hero?

The former Barcelona goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta (L) was a role model for the young Queen

"As a Barça supporter, I always looked at Andoni Zubizarreta. When I was six, seven and eight years old I was crazy about Johan Cruyff's dream team and Zubizarreta was the goalkeeper, so he was my role model."

What was your first professional appearance?

Reina made her debut in Barcelona in 2000

"My debut with Barcelona came on December 2, 2000 in Balaidos. It was Celta Vigo vs Barcelona and I entered in the 43rd minute because Richard Dutruel suffered a knee injury."

"I was 18 and I had a lot of hair! I needed to continue and we were losing 3-1 in reality and we ended up drawing the game, so it's not bad. I won 2-0!"

What was the first trophy you won?

Reina won the European Super Cup with Liverpool in 2005

"It was probably the U16 European Championship with Spain. With a club, if you don't have the Intertoto Cup that I won with Villarreal, it was actually in the summer of 2005 when we won the European Super Cup against CSKA Moscow. Liverpool was European Champions of Istanbul and we won 3-1 against CSKA after overtime. That was my first trophy. "

How was your first day at Aston Villa?

Reina joined Aston Villa on loan in January

"We rushed from the beginning. They picked us up in Manchester and then we came to watch the Manchester City game. I still hadn't signed, so the first day would have been the day after that game. Then we were looking for a house, looking for schools. and looking for everything so that my family is much more comfortable. I have to be honest, they have treated me spectacularly. They have given me all the facilities I needed and a man just for us. To calm down and find everything we need, and I am very grateful for that. They have been brilliant. "

How has the Premier League changed?

"It has not changed much to be honest. It has always been full of rhythm and rhythm, it is a different level from the others, but it is good to get involved again in this atmosphere with all the stadiums full."

Queen left Liverpool permanently in the summer of 2014

"I am eager to play the remaining games because we play for a great goal, which is to remain in the Premier League. It is a challenge that I have never experienced in the past because I have been lucky enough to play different goals, but it is something I am very excited and I'm anxious to stay awake. "

What was the first time you cried in professional football?

"It was probably when we were eliminated from the World Cup at the U17 level in the first round after being European champions. We probably spent more time on the plane than in the tournament."

