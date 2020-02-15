Pebble Beach "A good postcard through the years," says Jim Nantz of Up News Info Sports – Up News Info DC

%MINIFYHTML8cadc0a2b8d0a79777e15d21b26d432611% %MINIFYHTML8cadc0a2b8d0a79777e15d21b26d432612%

The PGA Tour returns to the California coast this week for the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Big names dot the field, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day. The stories begin to form as the Tour intensifies in the new year and the new decade. However, the focus, as it always is in this event, remains in the same environment.

The Pebble Beach golf courses, the Spyglass Hill golf course and the land field of the Monterrey Peninsula Country Club establish challenging holes within the coastal terrain and against stunning coastal views for perhaps the most picturesque golf tournament. "It's the mecca of American golf," according to former Up News Info Sports golf host Jim Nantz. "It's public. It's spectacular in its beauty. Its ties with the history of the game are deep."

Of the three fields of the tournament, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill are par 72, while the Shore Course is par 71. All three measure somewhere in the 7,000-yard neighborhood. Accuracy matters more than distance in Pebble Beach. With greens smaller than those typically found on the Tour and winds that can be lifted at any time, length is not necessarily an asset. Approach shots become a challenge.

Perhaps the best and most recognizable example of what awaits players is the eighth, ninth and tenth hole of Pebble Beach. This series of strong par 4 along the water can prepare players for a good ending or ruin the chances of a contestant.

The eighth hole instantly recognizable, which extends only 418 yards, "… could be said to be the best second blow in golf," Nantz said. “Your second shot must fly over this giant chasm, with Carmel Beach down, towards a small playing surface. And you come there with a medium iron. It's a long shot by today's standards. "

The ninth, at 466 yards, may be the most difficult hole in the field. The street leans towards the coast, which makes the approaches difficult to judge. "Nine is just a long and difficult test," Nantz emphasizes, "impossible to get close and do. Pars are hard to win."

Ten is 446 yards long and wraps around this famous stretch of holes. "… You're really excelling over Carmel Bay and Carmel Beach," says Nantz. "And if you are able to stay focused for long enough and not lose focus by being completely amazed by the beauty of that, then 10 is a little easier than eight-nine." But it is not a simple task. "

Pebble Beach has some of the great champions of the PGA Tour. Since this year's field, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have won here. Mickelson is the defending champion. Johnson last won at Pebble Beach in 2010. Both are viable contenders for this year's title as well.

Mickelson won for the last time on the PGA Tour a year ago in this event, his fifth Pebble Beach title. Winner of 44 PGA Tour events and five major events, the golf legend has seen its world ranking fall to position 72 of 17 in the last year. He comes from a third place draw at Saudi International. "I just saw Phil two weeks ago in San Diego, and in his own words, he's hitting the ball better than in years," Nantz confirms. “He is very optimistic about what this year will bring him. It's hitting it further than a year ago. And I hope we see another great tournament of him in Pebble Beach. "

Johnson beat Mickelson by a coup in Saudi Arabia, but was two strokes from winner Graeme McDowell. The number five player in the world also has a solid history in Pebble Beach, with two wins in his eight results in the top 10. Johnson can drive the ball as far as anyone on the PGA Tour. Pebble courses, however, do not necessarily reward duration. "What proves is that Dustin has a complete game," says Nantz. “He has all the shots. When in top form, it is as fascinating, or as exciting and exciting to see as anyone in the sport. His record here is phenomenal. And I know he's happy to come back here. "

Jason Day, like Mickelson, has lost more than 30 positions in the ranking over the past year. But also like Lefty, his future offers hope for more great golf. The former world number one has struggled with injuries in recent years. He still has six results in the top 10 at Pebble Beach on his resume. "Jason Day would love to have a great week here," says Nantz. "If he did, it wouldn't surprise anyone. If he doesn't, that means nothing. He probably wins five times this year. He has that kind of game and that kind of talent. It would be great to see him compete for a trophy again, if that is what develops this week. "

Some of the most important names of the PGA Tour will face each other in one of the main events of the PGA Tour. They will seek to take their place (possibly again) among the esteemed list of champions in Pebble Beach. "It has been such a good postcard over the years," Nantz confirms, "for the sport, for the PGA Tour, for the best performance here at its highest level."

Here are the favorites:

Dustin Johnson (2/13)

DJ is the best ranked player on the field and has a long history of strong exhibits at Pebble Beach. His victories here came very early in his career. although it was placed in second place twice in the middle decade. Expect to see Johnson in the mix on Sunday.

Patrick Cantlay (9/1)

Cantlay, in eighth place in the world, is the only other top 10 player in Pebble Beach. A ninth place was his best result in the event, but that was in 2013. However, he finished fourth in the Sentry Champions Tournament a month ago.

Paul Casey (16/1)

Casey is ranked 20th in the world. But he placed second in Pebble Beach last year and eighth the previous year.

The AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am airs on Saturday, February 8 (3:00 – 6:00 pm ET) and Sunday, February 9 (3:00 – 6:30 pm ET) on Up News Info.