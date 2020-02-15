PDC Darts: Ryan Searle becomes the third winner of the 2020 Pro Tour | Darts news

& # 39; Heavy Metal & # 39; is the last to succeed while Lisa Ashton enjoys the best performance since joining PDC





Ryan Searle beat Michael van Gerwen in the final to claim a memorable inaugural title on the PDC circuit

Ryan Searle won the first title of his career, beating Michael van Gerwen, Glen Durrant, Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price on the way to Players Championship Three.

The 32-year-old, nicknamed & # 39; Heavy Metal & # 39;, has enjoyed some outstanding exhibitions at the World Championship in recent years and a sensational performance saw him driving through a difficult draw to claim his first title: beat the world No 1 MvG in the final.

Van Gerwen, who has had a perfect start in his Premier League campaign with two wins in two games, has yet to claim a title in 2020, having lost 8-6 in Saturday's masterpiece, and hastened to praise a visibly emotional Searle. .

"I just can't believe it," Searle said. "It's very special to beat Michael in the final, it's a dream. I've been practicing a lot in my little man cave at home and playing scenarios in my head, playing Michael in a final was one of them."

"When you have these opportunities, you just have to take advantage of the opportunity and fortunately I did it today. I think I was a bit disappointed in the World Championship when I lost to Gary Anderson."

"I still don't think I played my best, but I know what I can do."

"Nathan Aspinall beat me in the final of his first victory in the Players' Championship and see what happened to him since then. Maybe it's the same for me."

Congratulations to Ryan for winning today. You all know me and I hate losing, especially in the finals. Now it is time to rest and prepare for another day tomorrow. – Michael Van Gerwen (@ MvG180) February 15, 2020

Premier League darts live Live

Searle only secured his Tour card in January 2017, arriving through the Challenge Tour to gain his place among the elite, and the fact that he has partial vision makes his achievements in the night even more remarkable.

It was a first victory over Van Gerwen for Searle, who claims the £ 10,000 jackpot, and helps him in his quest to appear in some of the televised qualification tournaments of the year. His performance at Barnsley on Saturday will keep him in a good position.

The champion never averaged less than 93 and was given to Price in his first game, firing the double Grand Slam champion before beating Michael Barnard and Josh Payne to advance to the last 16 games with Michael Smith.

Ryan Searle wins the players 3 championship! Then get the 7 chocolates in bed, rose petals, extra balloons and even take a pair of Edgars Lonsdale briefs! Class 👏 pic.twitter.com/4kE7FKgBor – Matthew Edgar (@ theedgar501) February 15, 2020

Very happy for Ryan Searle. I thought it was brilliant today and totally deserved its first title. It's great to see how much it means to these guys: after that there were genuine tears in their eyes.# PC3 #PDCProTour – Dan Dawson (@DanDartsDawson) February 15, 2020

Searle sent Bully Boy with an average of 97.5 and then represented the three-time Lakeside Durrant champion in a shootout in the last leg. A 7-5 victory over Jeffrey de Zwaan prepared the final with Van Gerwen, who had beaten Peter Wright in the other semifinal.

In a rocker final, Searle put himself with a 3-0 lead, only for Van Gerwen to respond with the next four, before the game was resolved until Searle's 13 dart leg gave him a 6 lead. -5. Without further breaks, an elegant 13-dart leg sealed the most important moment in Devon's career.

Players Championship 2020 – Winners One Gary Anderson 8-4 Jeff Smith Two Nathan Aspinal 8-3 Gerwyn Price Three Ryan Searle 8-6 Michael van Gerwen

There were more remarkable feats, as Mensur Suljovic and Danny Noppert fired nine dart legs during the day, notably the eighth and ninth perfect legs of the season, after only a few weeks of action.

Jonny Clayton prepared for his Premier League debut in Cardiff on Thursday with a couple of wins, including an average of 104 for Senator Kai Fan Leung packing in the first round, while Lisa Ashton enjoyed her best performance so far. .

Lancashire Rose became the first woman to get her Tour card at Q-School last month, and her first show last weekend saw her hit in the first round on Saturday and the second on Sunday.

Having won another victory during the qualifiers of the European Championship on Friday, although it was not enough to secure a place in any of the fields, Ashton returned to Barnsley on Saturday and claimed consecutive victories for the first time.

She was enormously impressive in beating two-time world youth champion Dimitri Van den Bergh in the first round, and then defeated Adam Hunt, only to fall short of Krzysztof Ratajski.

Players return Sunday for the Players Championship Four before the Premier League returns Thursday night at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Quarter finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Chris Dobey

Peter Wright 6-3 Joe Cullen

Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-3 Danny Noppert

Ryan Searle 6-5 Glen Durrant

Semifinals

Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Peter Wright

Ryan Searle 7-5 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Final

Ryan Searle 8-6 Michael van Gerwen

