Paul Bissonnette draws Daniel Carcillo in "mud,quot; with claims of racist behavior

Paul Bissonnette and Daniel Carcillo dropped their metaphoric gloves on Twitter on Saturday night when the first accused the second of calling him the word N when they were teammates in the minor leagues. He added that he knew that Carcillo was wearing a swastika in the NHL.

Bissonnette's tweet exposed her story with Carcillo, who skated alongside him with the AHL Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins of 2005-07.

Do you remember when you used to call me babysitter in the locker room every day in Wilkes-Barre? Remember when you had a sauwastika embroidered in a robe under the hood you wore in an NHL locker room until the captain found out and spoke to you meaningfully? Welcome to the mud Dan. https://t.co/P5nTaXTMbP – Paul Bissonnette (@ BizNasty2point0) February 16, 2020

This was a response to Carcillo's tweet: "Damage control after the consequences with (Jeremy) Roenick,quot;, referring to an article in The (Toronto) Globe and Mail entitled "The power of Paul Bissonnette: how a former tough guy became the most influential person in hockey. "

Roenick separated from NBC Sports recently after being suspended for inappropriate comments he made about co-workers Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter while appearing on Barstool Sports 'Spittin & # 39; Chiclets' podcast, which Bissonnette co- presents.

After Bissonnette's tweet went viral immediately, Carcillo responded by acknowledging that he used the insult:

I cleaned my side of Paul Street. I apologized for using that word in your address. He accepted it months ago. And as I told you before, the same day in an exchange of messages, I don't know how to embroider and that never happened Messages to follow – Daniel Carcillo (@ CarBombBoom13) February 16, 2020

Bissonnette's tweet generated many reactions from other well-known hockey figures, such as Coyotes forward Michael Grabner, JD Bunkis of Sportsnet and the nine-year NHLer Cam Janssen.