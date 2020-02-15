Paul Bissonnette draws Daniel Carcillo in "mud,quot; with claims of racist behavior

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
Paul Bissonnette and Daniel Carcillo dropped their metaphoric gloves on Twitter on Saturday night when the first accused the second of calling him the word N when they were teammates in the minor leagues. He added that he knew that Carcillo was wearing a swastika in the NHL.

Bissonnette's tweet exposed her story with Carcillo, who skated alongside him with the AHL Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins of 2005-07.

This was a response to Carcillo's tweet: "Damage control after the consequences with (Jeremy) Roenick,quot;, referring to an article in The (Toronto) Globe and Mail entitled "The power of Paul Bissonnette: how a former tough guy became the most influential person in hockey. "

Roenick separated from NBC Sports recently after being suspended for inappropriate comments he made about co-workers Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter while appearing on Barstool Sports 'Spittin & # 39; Chiclets' podcast, which Bissonnette co- presents.

MORE: Jeremy Roenick apologizes for the "insensitive comments,quot; that led to the suspension of NBC Sports

After Bissonnette's tweet went viral immediately, Carcillo responded by acknowledging that he used the insult:

Bissonnette's tweet generated many reactions from other well-known hockey figures, such as Coyotes forward Michael Grabner, JD Bunkis of Sportsnet and the nine-year NHLer Cam Janssen.

