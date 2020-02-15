Paul Bissonnette draws Daniel Carcillo in "mud,quot; with claims of racist behavior

Paul Bissonnette and Daniel Carcillo dropped their metaphoric gloves on Twitter on Saturday night when the first accused the second of calling him the word N when they were teammates in the minor leagues. He added that he knew that Carcillo was wearing a swastika in the NHL.
Bissonnette's tweet exposed her story with Carcillo, who skated alongside him with the AHL Wilkes-Barre / Scranton penguins of 2005-07.
Do you remember when you used to call me babysitter in the locker room every day in Wilkes-Barre? Remember when you had a sauwastika embroidered in a robe under the hood you wore in an NHL locker room until the captain found out and spoke to you meaningfully? Welcome to the mud Dan. https://t.co/P5nTaXTMbP
– Paul Bissonnette (@ BizNasty2point0) February 16, 2020
This was a response to Carcillo's tweet: "Damage control after the consequences with (Jeremy) Roenick,quot;, referring to an article in The (Toronto) Globe and Mail entitled "The power of Paul Bissonnette: how a former tough guy became the most influential person in hockey. "
Roenick separated from NBC Sports recently after being suspended for inappropriate comments he made about co-workers Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter while appearing on Barstool Sports 'Spittin & # 39; Chiclets' podcast, which Bissonnette co- presents.
After Bissonnette's tweet went viral immediately, Carcillo responded by acknowledging that he used the insult:
I cleaned my side of Paul Street. I apologized for using that word in your address. He accepted it months ago. And as I told you before, the same day in an exchange of messages, I don't know how to embroider and that never happened
Messages to follow
– Daniel Carcillo (@ CarBombBoom13) February 16, 2020
Bissonnette's tweet generated many reactions from other well-known hockey figures, such as Coyotes forward Michael Grabner, JD Bunkis of Sportsnet and the nine-year NHLer Cam Janssen.
Thanks for finally exposing this guy. So painful every time the Internet treats him as the greatest hero of hockey.
– JD Bunkis (@JDBunkis) February 16, 2020