Patrick Doherty, Cook County official, charged with bribery charges in a red light chamber probe – Up News Info Chicago

by Todd Feurer, web producer of Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Patrick Doherty, a senior Cook County official, has been charged with federal bribery charges accusing him of conspiring to pay bribes to a relative of an Oak Lawn village administrator to install new red-light cameras in the suburb of the southwest.

Doherty, 64, who serves as chief of staff for Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski, is charged with two bribery charges and one conspiracy charge to defraud. Tobolski does not appear in the indictment and has not been charged with any crime.

According to the indictment, Doherty also worked as a sales agent for a company with a contract to operate red light cameras in Oak Lawn, and as part of his work with them, he received a portion of the revenue from the violations of the light camera red generated by their cameras The indictment does not identify the company, but Oak Lawn officials confirmed that the company is SafeSpeed, which is at the center of an ongoing federal investigation.

Federal prosecutors say that, as of 2017, Doherty conspired with another sales agent and someone with a financial interest in SafeSpeed ​​to pay bribes to a relative of an administrator of the village of Oak Lawn, in exchange for influencing that administrator to help approve the installation of additional cameras.

According to the indictment, they agreed to pay the family member $ 4,000 in weekly installments of $ 500, hiding them as payments from a separate company.

In a phone call on May 25, 2017, Doherty told his fellow sales agent that he would make payments to the trustee's relatives "if he is going to get us the job," according to the charges.

"I'll just pay it. Just make sure we have the one, make sure we have the best, the contract," said Doherty, according to the indictment.

Doherty's appearance hearing has not yet been scheduled.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Oak Lawn Mayor Sandra Bury said she had ordered an internal investigation as a result of the charges against Doherty.

"We, like the rest of the residents of the village of Oak Lawn, have just learned of the alleged involvement of an Oak Lawn administrator in SafeSpeed's failed attempt to increase the number of red-light cameras throughout the village ". Before reading the indictment of SafeSpeed's representative, Patrick Doherty, the Village had no knowledge of the existence of any investigation involving one of its officials, nor do we know the identity of the Trustee referred to, "he wrote." We are shocked and horrified by what is reported when the alleged actions attack at the very center of public confidence in the government; they cannot and will not be tolerated. "

The charges against Doherty come about two weeks after former Illinois state senator Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty to accepting $ 70,000 in bribes to act as a "protector,quot; for the SafeSpeed ​​red light camera company. Sandoval said he agreed to accept bribes in exchange for blocking the proposed legislation to ban red light cameras.

Federal agents raided Sandoval's house and offices last September, four months before he was charged. According to a search warrant for those raids, federal investigators are launching an extensive network in an ongoing corruption investigation. The order revealed that the FBI was looking for evidence related to a wide range of topics, including Tobolski and SafeSpeed. Others named in the order include ComEd; businessman Michael Vondra; Gold Rush Gaming video game company; several unidentified officials of the Illinois Department of Transportation; and several asphalt, concrete and construction companies.