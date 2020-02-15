Ozzy Osbourne got cocaine out of his ears during a police raid

Wenn

The Black Sabbath rocker remembers hiding from the police and snorting all the cocaine the band had in the house when they received a surprise visit from the police.

Ozzy Osbourne He became a cocaine-fed demon for four days after snorting dust during a police raid.

The drama, which inspired the rocker's new song "It's a Raid," was all Ozzy's fault, because he pressed a panic button that he thought was the control of the air conditioning while recording Black saturdayThe fourth album of Bel Air, California, in the early 1970s.

When the police arrived, the "paranoid" singer picked up the marijuana and cocaine arranged for the band and locked himself in a toilet.

During a recent conversation with Sirius XM, Ozzy reveals that he briefly considered eliminating drugs, but decided to inhale the cocaine, hoping that the cops would not find it.

A friend finally knocked on the door and told Ozzy that it was safe to leave since the police had left.

"I have cocaine coming out of my fucking ears!" he said. "I didn't sleep for four days after that."