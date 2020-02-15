Owen and Logan Bushaw are twin brothers with hearts – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2ac79c23fd621b77abe67427deb9831411% %MINIFYHTML2ac79c23fd621b77abe67427deb9831412%

They are twin brothers, young people in high school, and their family has seen a lot since the moment they were born.

It's game night for the St. Croix Lutheran basketball team and the team is enjoying a successful season.

"It's very funny," said Owen Bushaw, 16. "The exit team is set up, we are all best friends, like at school, outside of school, in basketball and outside of basketball."

%MINIFYHTML2ac79c23fd621b77abe67427deb9831413% %MINIFYHTML2ac79c23fd621b77abe67427deb9831414%

Owen's twin brother, Logan, attends all games. He does not play on the team, but is indisputably part of the team.

%MINIFYHTML2ac79c23fd621b77abe67427deb9831415% %MINIFYHTML2ac79c23fd621b77abe67427deb9831416%

“I get very intense watching the games. He can answer for me in that case. I'm friends with all the boys too. I join everyone after the games, ”Logan said.

The fact that Logan is in the games is incredible, if you go back before they were born.

"The doctors suggested that we consider selective reduction to give a baby a chance, and that was never an option for us," said his mother Natalie Bushaw.

Seeing the pregnancy, the family was blessed with two children, but they knew that Logan would have challenges.

“Heart of a single ventricle, or basically half of a heart. We knew that I would need some surgeries, and we knew that at some point this half of my heart would begin to play a little, "Natalie said.

At age 13, Logan received a heart transplant.

"It was a kind of new process for me," Logan said. "I started seeing things differently."

Like his family, he learned a valuable life lesson.

“Take it every day and just enjoy it. Because there are ups and downs on our trip, ”said Father Ben Bushaw.

It was a lesson that became even more important when, at 16, Logan was diagnosed with the need for a second heart transplant. On December 21, 2019, they received the call.

"She said:" You won't believe it. We have what we really think is the perfect heart for Logan. "And I was quite surprised. I didn't know what to say," Natalie said.

The next day, they performed surgery and Lance woke up with his third heart.

“You think differently. As if you had a new opportunity in life, why not make the most of it every day? "Logan said.

Thus began another recovery period, aided by basketball. Ben Bushaw quit his job as coach of the university team at Simley High School this season to see his son play and watch his children grow up.

"To see the relationships that kids build together is very important, especially at this age," Ben said.

Owen is not only playing the game, he is playing for his brother Logan. What they have learned on this trip is a lot, through uncertainty there is somehow a sense of peace.

"We've always had strong faith, but I don't know if I knew how strong our faith could be. And it's not about getting angry. It's a matter of really being able to see joy and find joy or blessings," Natalie said.

What is obvious is what a bond really means between twin brothers who grow up together, who live life together, who understand each other.

"When it comes to that, he is always there for me. Like when he needed someone most, he is always there. So the fact that he is always there when sometimes other people can't make everything better," he said Logan “Definitely blessed. My family and the Lord have blessed me with so much to be grateful for. And I try to live that every day, be it a good day or a bad day, because we all have blessings, but we all have bad days. So why not take into account the good?

And what they have learned is that people care a lot. And that matters a lot.

"Part of why we have this … is because of the number of people who care, love and pray for these children we have," Natalie said. "It has been really amazing."

February 14 is National Donor Day, and Owen scored 22 points on Friday in a loss to Holy Angels.