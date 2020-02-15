Outside India, the state of Kashmir is different on Google Maps – Latest news

Google Maps shows Kashmir as part of India, as long as you see it from within the country's borders, but for people outside the country, the contours of the region are shown in dotted lines, suggesting that it is a "disputed,quot;. "territory," The Washington Post reported.

And it's not just Kashmir. The borders of several countries look different on Google Maps depending on where people see them, the report said Friday. This is because Google and other online map manufacturers change them.

According to Google, it follows local legislation wherever local versions of Google Maps are available.

"Our goal is always to provide the most complete and accurate map possible based on the fundamental truth," said Ethan Russell, director of product management at Google Maps, in a statement from The Post.



"We remain neutral on issues of disputed regions and borders, and do our best to objectively show the dispute on our maps using a dashed gray border line. In countries where we have local versions of Google Maps, we follow local legislation when we show names and borders, "Russell added.

However, Google's mapping is also influenced by "the changing whims of diplomats, policy makers and their own executives," the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Started 15 years ago, more than one billion people now turn to Google Maps to see and explore the world. Google Maps has mapped more than 220 countries and published information on some 200 million places and businesses.

In addition to using satellite images, Google Maps also makes use of contributions made by volunteers and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for its map creation activities.

While Google dominates the mobile map market, Apple Maps ranks second in terms of popularity. An Apple spokeswoman told The Washington Post that the iPhone manufacturer responds to local laws regarding the labeling of names of places and borders.