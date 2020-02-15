Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title when it beat Norwich 1-0 in a windy Carrow Road thanks to Sadio Mane's attack in the second half.

With the storm Dennis hitting East Anglia before the kick-off, adverse weather conditions made the task of breaking a Norwich outfit that was a bit more difficult for league leaders.

An impressive rescue of Alisson Becker, and carpentry, prevented Norwich from taking the lead through Todd Cantwell and Alexander Tettey in any half, but Liverpool, as they have done throughout the season, found the way when the substitute Mane marked his Return of the injury with the winner 12 minutes of the time.

The victory extends Liverpool's winning streak in the Premier League to 17 games, an incredible race that has led them to five more victories from a first league title in 30 years.

Whats Next?

Liverpool resumed its Champions League defense in the first leg of the last 16 of Tuesday at Atlético de Madrid at 8 p.m., before receiving West Ham in the Premier League at 8 p.m. Monday Night Football, lives in Sky Sports. Norwich, meanwhile, travels to Wolves on Sunday at 2pm.

