No. 1 Baylor tops No. 14 W Virginia 70-59, ties in the Big 12 brand – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top ranked Baylor never lost while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12's history in 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia.

The Bears led 19 in the first half and responded a stretch without scoring almost four minutes before halftime at the start of the second half in a 20-3 run.

Taz Sherman scored 20 points in the season for climbers. West Virginia drew a high season with 22 turnovers and shot 35% in a third straight loss.

