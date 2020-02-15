Nicky Jam is committed to the Cydney Moreau model

Nicky Jam He is no longer the "lover."

The 38-year-old reggaeton singer whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, is committed to his love Cydney Moreau.

The two, who met on the set of Nicky's "Dare,quot; music video in 2019, are ready to take their romance to the next level.

Make the engagement even more romantic? The "X,quot; singer proposed Valentine's Day.

"The best Valentine of my life I love you @cydrrose that we last until old age I am the happiest man in the world and that does not change anyone," shared the Puerto Rican star on Instagram, along with a video of the touching moment he proposed to the Model 25 years.

His post translated to: "The best Valentine of my life. I love you. I hope it lasts until we are old. I am the happiest man in the world, and nobody can change that."

"Yes x a million," Cydney shared on his page. "I love you so much. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. The best day of my life."