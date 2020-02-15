Nicky Jam is committed to the Cydney Moreau model

John Parra / Getty Images
Nicky Jam He is no longer the "lover."
The 38-year-old reggaeton singer whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, is committed to his love Cydney Moreau.
The two, who met on the set of Nicky's "Dare,quot; music video in 2019, are ready to take their romance to the next level.
Make the engagement even more romantic? The "X,quot; singer proposed Valentine's Day.
"The best Valentine of my life I love you @cydrrose that we last until old age I am the happiest man in the world and that does not change anyone," shared the Puerto Rican star on Instagram, along with a video of the touching moment he proposed to the Model 25 years.
His post translated to: "The best Valentine of my life. I love you. I hope it lasts until we are old. I am the happiest man in the world, and nobody can change that."
"Yes x a million," Cydney shared on his page. "I love you so much. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. The best day of my life."
In a separate publication, which showed Nicky on one knee, the model captioned the magic moment: "I love you promised."
As mentioned earlier, Cydney and Nicky met on the set of their music video, "Dare,quot;, which was performed in collaboration with Sech.
For the video, the model interpreted Jam's love interest and turns out to be an art imitated by life! Because the two made their Instagram relationship official in December 2019.
Congratulations to the couple for their commitment.
