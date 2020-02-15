NHL Stadium Series 2021: Carolina Hurricanes will be the host, will play in the first outdoor game

%MINIFYHTML751df42d2a67260e9fa4aafa49357c0511% %MINIFYHTML751df42d2a67260e9fa4aafa49357c0512%

The 2020 Stadium Series showdown between Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings is being played under the lights of Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado; However, the approach has already shifted to 2021 when the NHL announced the next edition of the outdoor game series on Saturday.

Here is everything we know so far about the 2021 Stadium Series outdoor game.

Who will host the 2021 Stadium series?

It will be a matter for the first time for the Carolina Hurricanes, who were named the game's hosts. The team has never played in an outdoor game and will now have one in their own backyard.

"We are proud to be the first NHL market in the southeast to organize an outdoor game," Hurricanes CEO, owner and governor Tom Dundon said in the team's press release. "We will do our best to make as many seats available as possible, because we know how high the demand for this game will be and the epic tailgate that will accompany it."

It is rumored that they will face the Washington Capitals, which have already played in three outdoor games, including the 2018 Stadium Series.

When is the 2021 Stadium series?

Hockey fans will have to wait 371 days for the next match of the Stadium Series, which will take place on Saturday, February 20, 2021. It will mark the 12th NHL Stadium Series and the 32nd regular season outdoor game.

"I'm very excited. It's going to be a lot of fun," Andrei Svechnikov of Carolina told NHL.com. "When I was young, I was always watching those games. There are a lot of people there. A lot of people. I hope it's like that. It's going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait."

Where will the game be played?

The Carter-Finley Stadium located in Raleigh, North Carolina, will serve as the venue for the 2021 Stadium Series. The 54-year-old soccer stadium is home to the NC State Wolfpack soccer team and has a capacity of 57,583 seats.