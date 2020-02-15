New Jersey man sentenced in case a dog stays in a cage with rising tide

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) – A man from New Jersey has been sentenced to one year in prison for leaving his girlfriend's young dog in a cage at the water's edge at a rising tide. Aaron Davis, 36, wanted revenge on his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, who had given him the dog, prosecutors alleged.

In December, jurors acquitted him of the most serious animal cruelty count, which tried to kill the dog, but they condemned him for a less serious cruelty count.

A judge said during Friday's sentence that the fact that the 8-month-old pit bull mix was trapped for more than three hours at Sandy Hook Bay in July 2018 made things worse.

"This dog was watching his own death with every wave and every minute that passed," Judge Marc LeMieux told the Long Branch resident, according to Asbury Park Press. Disagreeing with the defense's argument that the animal did not suffer any damage, he said that the dog "does not have the ability to say,quot; he was afraid of my wits. "

The dog was rescued after someone walking a dog at the Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands saw the animal curled up in the cage.

Defense attorney Adamo Ferreira argued that his client would be sentenced after 44 days since his arrest, and asked the judge to consider him as the father of a child and his mother's son.

However, the judge responded that some people see pets as their children and said Davis had taken the puppy from his own son and his girlfriend's children. If the defendant simply wanted to leave the dog, he could have left the animal on the street or at the police station, he said.

"He took an animal that was completely helpless, locked him in a cage and put him in a place where he could drown," LeMieux told Davis, who refused to speak when he was offered the opportunity to do so.

