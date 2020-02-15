NeNe Leakes tells Gregg Leakes that he is a beloved man and closes the rumors of rupture

NeNe Leakes hasn't been posting Gregg Leakes on his social media account for a while, and fans quickly began rumors that these two are definitely separating. She shared a photo with Gregg for Valentine's Day, and fans are happy to see these two together.

Many people also mentioned RHOA and told NeNe that if she is no longer in the program, they will not see her.

NeNe was also in the spotlight recently after he reportedly tried to make amends with Kenya Moore.

‘Happy Valentine's Day Gregg @greggleakes I love you! The kids love you! You're dear hunni ❤️ now get on the flight 😂 ’NeNe subtitled the post.

Someone said: "Ok, I have to say that I love you both, but NeNe is so untruthful with his Valentine's card for the wonderful Gregg that I'm sorry it could have been more love."

Another follower posted this: "Yes, OG, get on that flight … Go with your Valentine, .. # and still stay safe, sister."

One commenter said: "Happy Valentine's Day for the Leakes and everyone who reads this comment!", And someone else posted this, "We'll miss you from the show. I'm not watching anymore."

A follower said: & # 39; Happy Valentine's Day to you, and Gregg Nene I hope you had the best day, you both deserve it so much … & # 39; and another person published: & # 39; Much love to you and Mr. Greg from South Africa. & # 39;

One of NeNe's fans told him: "You look great together, happy Valentine Nene and Greg," and another fan said, "You look so pretty, Nene." Happy day to you two. "

Someone else posted this: "Happy Valentine's Day to you, beautiful people … I love you guys."

NeNe also promoted the Colormanewigs wigs just before Valentine's Day:

‘Bay Bayyy @colormanewigs does not play with these styles and textures! EVERYTHING you ask your stylist has already done. Shaved hairline, bleached and colored knots, band for an adjustment without glue, an adjustable band and more. YES, you can color the hair, YES we offer small and medium cap, YES we can customize it for you! Colormanewigs.com's NeNe subtitled its publication and disabled the comments section to avoid hate comments.

Ad

Apart from this, NeNe is living his best life these days.



Post views:

two