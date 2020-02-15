NBA star game: the rules of the tribute game to Kobe Bryant are explained

The NBA will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the All-Star weekend of the league in Chicago. On Sunday, the league will dedicate the All-Star Game and even change some of the rules of the game to honor the NBA legend who died with his daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter crash. last month close to Los Angeles

The NBA is changing the format of the game to improve the level of entertainment with Bryant in mind. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks were chosen to be captains after being the main candidates in their respective conferences. The superstars chose the other players during a draft in the air and split into two teams, Team LeBron and Team Giannis. The first will use the number 2 after Gianna and the second will put the number 24 after Kobe.

%MINIFYHTML86196fbb30261d644ee3e87efdc0e6ac11% %MINIFYHTML86196fbb30261d644ee3e87efdc0e6ac12%

In addition, patches with stars that honor the nine victims of the helicopter crash will be sewn on players' shirts during weekend events.

The tribute patch to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Calabasas, accident victims and stripe for David Stern in the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend jerseys pic.twitter.com/AqXdH2r2AP – Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

What are the changes in the 2020 All-Star Game?

According to the NBA FAQ page, teams will compete to win every 12-minute quarter for their designated charities based in Chicago. If the first or second quarter ends in a draw, the $ 100,000 charity prize will be added to the next quarter prize. If the third quarter ends in a draw, the money is added to the team that wins the game.

The fourth quarter will be a unique commemoration for Bryant. The game clock will turn off and a "final target score,quot; will be set, the NBA said. The objective score is determined by the cumulative score of the leading team for three quarters and the addition of 24 points, a nod to Bryant's No. 24 jersey, which he wore during the last decade of his career.

For example, if a game entering the fourth is 100-95, the team with 100 points would only need to score 24 points in the fourth to win before the other team scores 29. The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, gave him Credit to Oklahoma Thunder guard Chris Paul for integration of the so-called "Elam Ending," named after Ball State University professor Nick Elam, who sought to end the long and predictable endings of the games.

TNT, which will broadcast the game, will also feature a fourth quarter without commercials, according to the NBA. The game's virtual shooting clock will show a combination of golden and purple accents at the remaining 24 seconds and eight seconds left on the clock in the room, representing Bryant's jersey numbers.

Who is in the LeBron team?

James's headlines are Anthony Davis of the Lakers, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Chris Paul of Thunder, Russell Westbrook of the Rockets, Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers. Devin Booker of Phoenix Suns will replace Lillard, who is injured.

Who is in the Giannis team?

Antetokounmpo headlines are Kemba Walker of Boston Celtics, Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks, Pascal Siakam of Toronto Raptors and Joel Embiid of 76ers. The rest of the players are: Khris Middleton of the Bucks, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Kyle Lowry of the Raptors and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Other tributes to Kobe Bryant

The two-time Grammy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will pay a special tribute to Bryant to open the game. The hip-hop artist Common will also make an appearance before the start and talk about the importance of basketball in Chicago. Chance the Rapper, a native of the city, will lead the halftime show along with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo.

How to watch the All-Star Game 2020

This year's game will be Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in TNT. You can also watch the game in the TNT application. Looking ahead to Sunday's game, the odds are in favor of James's team.