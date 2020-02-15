NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020 live updates, highlights, All-Star weekend results

%MINIFYHTML0787b113966bc2ac3f8ad353286de3ae11% %MINIFYHTML0787b113966bc2ac3f8ad353286de3ae12%

The NBA Slam Dunk 2020 contest should be an incredible show, as this year's edition features four of the best aerial artists in the league.

The center of the Lakers, Dwight Howard, returns to the competition for the first time in more than a decade. Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. have finished second in previous appearances in the contest. Pat Connaughton joins the field for the first time in his career, but everyone knows that the Bucks guard is one of the elite NBA jumpers.

Who will be crowned champion on Saturday night in Chicago? Follow here to get the latest updates and the best moments of the NBA Slam Dunk 2020 contest.

MORE: Appreciating the greatness in the Stars this year

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020 live updates, highlights

(All Eastern Times)

7:30 pm. – As for the first Saturday night event, the Heat Bam Adebayo star goes with the Skills Challenge trophy.

7:15 p.m. – It's time to place your bets, friends. Who do you have

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020 participants

Player Equipment Pos. Height Pat Connaughton Dollars guard 6-5 Aaron Gordon Magic Ahead 6-8 Dwight Howard Lakers Center 6-10 Derrick Jones Jr. Hot Ahead 6-6

NBA Judges Slam Dunk Contest, 2020 format

The Slam Dunk 2020 contest features four players competing in two rounds. Each player tries two mates each in the first round, then the two highest scorers advance to the final round. The remaining players perform two more kills to determine a winner. Each dump will be rated on a scale of 6-10 by five judges, allowing a minimum score of 30 and a maximum score of 50.

The judges for the Slam Dunk 2020 contest will be Common, Chadwick Boseman, Candace Parker, Scottie Pippen and Dwyane Wade.