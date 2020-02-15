NBA All-Star Weekend: Accept the challenge and play our quiz | NBA News

Do you know your most valuable players in the star game of your winners of the Slam Dunk and Three-Point Contest contest? Then, accept the challenge and play our All-Star weekend quiz.

From classic performances by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird to the modern domain of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the NBA All-Star Game has demonstrated the skills of the best players in the league for over 60 years . .

NBA Live: All-Star Saturday Night



Sunday February 16 1:00 a.m.



Beyond the All-Star Game, many young superstars have announced themselves to the world with exclusive performances in the 3-point and Slam Dunk Contests.

NBA Live: 69th Star Game



Sunday February 16 11:00 p.m.



How much do you know about the All-Star weekend? Test your knowledge with our All-Star trivia challenge.

You can watch the NBA All-Star weekend live at Sky Sports Arena, including the All-Star Saturday Night, with the 3-point Contests and Slam Dunk in the early hours of Sunday morning (1 a.m.).

The main event, the 69th NBA All-Star Game, completes the weekend in the early hours of Monday morning (1 a.m.). Sky Sports coverage begins at 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.