NBA All-Star Media Day attracts large crowds – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – The most important names in the game attracted large crowds on NBA All-Star Media Day at Wintrust Arena.

Zach Lavine was the lone Bulls player who participated in an event this weekend.

%MINIFYHTML06a243168ae2a687c09f6d22c5a39ec313% %MINIFYHTML06a243168ae2a687c09f6d22c5a39ec314%

The former Slam Dunk champion will try to be the first to also win the 3-point contest.

%MINIFYHTML06a243168ae2a687c09f6d22c5a39ec315% %MINIFYHTML06a243168ae2a687c09f6d22c5a39ec316%

Lavine also referred to the state of the Bulls after fans chanted "shoot Garpax,quot; during his appearance on ESPN on Friday morning.

It's a special weekend for a couple of Chicago natives: Patrick Beverley, who will compete in the skills challenge on Saturday night and Anthony Davis, who will play the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Beverley wasn't even alive the last time the All-Star game was here in 1988.