NBA 3 points Contest 2020 live updates, highlights, All-Star weekend results

%MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac11% %MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac12%

The deep bombs will fly on Saturday night at the 3-point NBA 2020 Contest.

%MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac13% %MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac14%

Eight of the best snipers in the league will take the floor in Chicago in hopes of bringing the trophy home. The guard of the Nets, Joe Harris, is looking to defend his title this year, but there will be many challengers, including the Star Game opener Trae Young and the 3-point Contest 2018 champion Devin Booker.

%MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac15% %MINIFYHTML64dc0f5e72afae0b568035ff3a37d7ac16%

Can anyone dethrone Harris or go backwards? Follow here for the latest updates and the best moments of the NBA 2020 3-Point Contest.

MORE: Appreciating the greatness in the Stars this year

Live updates of the NBA 3-point contest, featured 2020

(All Eastern Times)

7:15 p.m. – Meet your 3-point crew …

Participants of the 3-point NBA contest

Player Equipment Davis Bertans Magicians Devin Booker * Suns Devonte & # 39; Graham Hornets Joe harris Nets Buddy hield Kings Zach LaVine Bulls Damian Lillard * Trail Blazers Duncan Robinson Hot Bring young Hawks

* Booker named injury replacement for Lillard

NBA 3-point contest rules, format

The eight participants of the 3-point contest will take photos with a new format this year. The contest includes the five typical places along the arch with four racks of four regular balls (one point) and one ball of money (two points), plus a special rack of five money balls. Players can choose their favorite places for money ball racks.

For the 2020 edition, there will also be two "MTN Dew Zones,quot; located six feet behind the 3-point line. Each zone has a green ball that is worth three points. With the addition of these zones, the NBA has increased the time limit from 60 seconds to 70 seconds and the maximum score from 34 points to 40 points. (You can take a look at the new 3-point contest design HERE).

The contest is separated by two rounds with the three players with the highest score of the first round advancing to the final. The player with the highest score in the final round will be crowned as the winner.