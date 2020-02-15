Naya Rivera dates the soccer player and presents him on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTMLb441b5d093f74022d78eedf9a52204a811% %MINIFYHTMLb441b5d093f74022d78eedf9a52204a812%

Instagram

The former actress of & # 39; Glee & # 39; It is made public with her new boyfriend, soccer player Jermaine Jones, with a blatant image loaded on her two Instagram pages.

Up News Info –

Naya Rivera He has a new boyfriend. First "Joy"The star introduced her man on social media to celebrate Valentine's Day. She stuck her boyfriend's tongue in an Instagram photo." Duuuhhhh … [kiss mark], "he wrote, to which he replied on his own page:" I think I love her. "

Her boyfriend is a 38-year-old soccer player named Jermaine jones. He is the Ontario Fury midfielder in the Major Arena Soccer League. According to reports, the new lovebirds began dating a few weeks ago.

%MINIFYHTMLb441b5d093f74022d78eedf9a52204a813% %MINIFYHTMLb441b5d093f74022d78eedf9a52204a814%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLb441b5d093f74022d78eedf9a52204a815% %MINIFYHTMLb441b5d093f74022d78eedf9a52204a816%

The athlete first published a photo of the actress earlier this month. She showed her curves in a little bikini. It's a picture of his 33rd birthday getaway in January. In a different image of her with a snowy background, she commented: "Honey, can you close the door, is it cold outside?"

<br />

Naya Rivera was previously married to the actor Ryan Dorsey. They got married in 2014 and she gave birth to her first child in 2015. They separated briefly in 2016 before getting back together the following year. His reconciliation did not last long, since he filed for divorce a couple of months later. His divorce was finalized in 2018.

Jermaine Jones has also separated from his own wife Sarah Gerthe. They got married in 2007. He accused her of cheating with "Baywatch"star David Charvet. "I don't understand how a man simply enters and enters relationships. Calling them friends and behind the scenes, his goal is to catch his wife," Jermaine lamented on social media.

The actor initially denied the matter before finally admitting to dating Sarah. He said they met through their children's sports activities and things became romantic when their children had a series of play dates. He learned about his relationship with the judge when he requested a restraining order against Jermaine.

Jermaine and Sarah share five children.