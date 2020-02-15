Nathan Redmond: Southampton midfielder could lose up to two months with an injury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0c2af642802dd32af1319d20f043a2e411% %MINIFYHTML0c2af642802dd32af1319d20f043a2e412%





Nathan Redmond missed the Southampton Premier League defeat against Burnley on Saturday

%MINIFYHTML0c2af642802dd32af1319d20f043a2e413% %MINIFYHTML0c2af642802dd32af1319d20f043a2e414%

Nathan Redmond will be out of play for one to two months by Southampton after suffering a muscle injury in training.

%MINIFYHTML0c2af642802dd32af1319d20f043a2e415% %MINIFYHTML0c2af642802dd32af1319d20f043a2e416%

The 25-year-old, who had started in Southampton's last six games in all competitions, missed the defeat of Saints in the Premier League 2-1 against Burnley in St Mary's on Saturday.

Head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Redmond could miss a large part of the rest of the season after the game after finishing the injury on Thursday.

When asked how long Redmond would be out, Hasenhuttl replied: "It is not 100 percent clear because we can only give a clear diagnosis when the blood is low.

"But at least one month, maybe maximum two."

Redmond has scored four goals this season for Southampton, which has lost its last three games in all competitions.

Southampton receives Aston Villa in the Premier League next Saturday.