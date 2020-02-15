Mya finally reveals who she married in a wedding video

%MINIFYHTML6a4ab8e373f7c298235a70c2af7ee93d11% %MINIFYHTML6a4ab8e373f7c298235a70c2af7ee93d12%

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; It & # 39; s All About Me & # 39; reveals & # 39; The Truth & # 39; about her wedding when she releases a video on Valentine's Day and reveals who her partner is after the marriage rumors.

Up News Info –

Mya He finally discovered who he is married to. It was previously rumored that the 40-year-old singer / songwriter married in Seychelles, Africa, after an image of her in a white wedding dress appeared on the Internet.

She redoubled the rumors by posting another photo of her in the wedding dress with a caption: "Thank you for all the beautiful messages and happy V day." In addition, she joked with her boyfriend: "Officially, Mrs. Lansky."

%MINIFYHTML6a4ab8e373f7c298235a70c2af7ee93d13% %MINIFYHTML6a4ab8e373f7c298235a70c2af7ee93d14%

Shortly after, she revealed "The truth." It is a video that saw her marry on the beach. "Damn it, it's so, so crazy that I finally realized that you were always here and now I realize. But baby, you are … alone, just listen," the clip opened.

%MINIFYHTML6a4ab8e373f7c298235a70c2af7ee93d15% %MINIFYHTML6a4ab8e373f7c298235a70c2af7ee93d16%

<br />

It is a music video of a song taken from their 2015 mini album "Love Elevation Suite". He launched to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of his hit single "It's All About Me." She explained on Instagram: "Self-love is the first love that brings the best love."

The name of Mya Lansky he used was apparently inspired by an important organized crime figure named Meyer Lansky or known as the Mafia Accountant. A Wu Tang Clan affiliated rapper even named himself Myalansky After the infamous gangster.

Mya released his latest studio album "TKO (The knockout)"in 2018. He collaborated with the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez in the song "Best of You" from his fourth studio album "Chixtape 5" released in November 2019.