Multiple highway closures this weekend – Up News Info Detroit

METRO DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced multiple highway closures for the weekend.

MDOT says that the weather affects all work and that rain, snow or cold temperatures can cause delays or cancellations.

Here is a look at the closures below:

I-75 :

Wayne – NB / SB 75 ramps to EB 94, RAMPS CLOSED, Friday 9 pm-Mon 5am, due to closing 94.

I-94:

Wayne – EB / WB 94 CLOSED, 75 to M-3 / Gratiot, closed Friday 9 pm-Mon 5am, incl. ALL RAMPS. (EB 94 to NB M10 closed indefinitely)

Wayne – WB 94, US-12 / Mich Ave to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN AND CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Friday 9 pm- Saturday 5am.

Wayne – EB / WB 94 in Haggerty, CLOSED intermittently, Saturdays from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m.

I-96:

Wayne – Ramp EB 96 to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Friday 9 pm- Mon 5am.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne – SB M-10 CLOSED, 8 miles / M-102 to McNichols, closed, Friday 9 pm- Mon 5am, incl. ALL RAMPS.

Wayne – NB / SB M-10 ramps to EB I-94, RAMPS CLOSED indefinitely.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne – Ramp SB M-39 to SB M-10, RAMP CLOSED, Friday 9 pm- Mon 5am.

US-12:

Wayne – EB US-12 CLOSED at Mason St (Dearborn), closed on Saturdays from 6 a.m. at 4 p.m.

