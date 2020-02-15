More than 6,000 bodies found in mass graves in Burundi | Burundi News

%MINIFYHTML12d4e34b081f90475ae6b4a317526b2311% %MINIFYHTML12d4e34b081f90475ae6b4a317526b2312%

The authorities in Burundi have announced the discovery of more than 6,000 bodies in six mass graves.

The findings in Karusi province are the largest since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

Pierre Claver Ndayicariye, President of the country truth commission and reconciliation, He told reporters Friday that the remains of 6,032 victims were recovered, as well as thousands of bullets. Clothes, glasses and rosaries were used to identify some of the victims.

Referring to a 1972 massacre that is believed to have attacked people from the Hutu ethnic group, Ndayicariye said the families of the victims were able to "break the silence,quot; that was imposed 48 years ago.

The country has suffered colonial occupation, civil war and decades of intermittent massacres.

The government-led commission was established in 2014 to investigate the atrocities from 1885, when foreigners arrived in Burundi, until 2008, when a stalled peace agreement was fully implemented to end the civil war.

So far it has mapped more than 4,000 mass graves throughout the country and identified more than 142,000 victims of violence.

The population of Burundi is divided between the Tutsi and Hutu ethnic groups. His civil war, which killed 300,000 people before it ended in 2005, had ethnic connotations.

The commission's mandate does not cover most of the government of current President Pierre Nkurunziza, who took office in 2005.

In 2015, Nkurunziza's campaign for a third term plunged the country into violence and caused a lasting political crisis.

In 2018, he surprised observers when he announced that he would not seek another term in office, despite a new constitution adopted by referendum that allowed him to do so.

The United Nations warned that human rights abuses may increase again before the elections scheduled for May.