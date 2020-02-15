Moderate winter season Good news for some Minnesota parks – Up News Info

The 2019-2020 winter season has been one of the best seasons for French Regional Park in Plymouth, compared to the last five years.

With mild temperatures and constant snow, the park has been able to remain open with natural snow since November 27.

"The trails have been very good, the skiers have been very happy and we have seen many new and old skiers returning to the park," said Dan Fjell, supervisor of the facilities at the French Regional Park.

%MINIFYHTML86f63967044041c8e46b6c2e0408c3b713% %MINIFYHTML86f63967044041c8e46b6c2e0408c3b714%

The park says its mission is to provide space for families and Minnesotans to enjoy the outdoors in an affordable way. And with winters like this, more and more cross-country skiers want to practice a new sport.

%MINIFYHTML86f63967044041c8e46b6c2e0408c3b715% %MINIFYHTML86f63967044041c8e46b6c2e0408c3b716%

Steve and Nan Brown fit into that category. They went out to French Regional Park to learn to ski with their good friends, Doug and Bobbie McMonagle.

"We have lived in Minnesota for almost 40 years. We are from Iowa, there is no winter sports to talk about, and we wanted to do something outside besides walking the dog in the winter," said Nan Brown.

Before leaving, the McMonagles planned the weather.

“We look at the weather report. On Wednesday and Thursday we were happy to see what was breaking on Saturday. Otherwise, we probably wouldn't be out here, "McMonagle said.

The Three Rivers Park District is organizing a Free Play Snow Day, where you can rent skies in the background, snowshoes and sleds for free on February 29. For further information please click here.