– Ember Robinson, a second-grade student in Pennsylvania who had not seen her military mother in almost eight months, received the biggest and best surprise of her life on Monday.

Principal Jim Orichosky and teacher Shelby Foltz had devised a plan to gather the entire school in the gymnasium of Wingate Elementary School to write and send Valentine's Day cards to Ember's mother, principal aviator Arika Robinson, who I was stationed in Kuwait.

The students were shown a photo of Robinson and his fellow aviators with the cards that the students had sent them for Christmas.

Ember was pointing to her mother in the photo when she turned around to see her standing less than five steps away. Tearful ran to her mother's arms.

"There was no dry eye. The student really has it," Orichosky told the Daily Daily Center. “It was really easy for students to understand what it would be like to be away from their mother, grandmother or father for 7.5 months. Many of the students were also very excited. "

Robinson was stationed since June at the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait. He was told that he would return home earlier than scheduled and asked Foltz if there was any way to surprise his daughter at school.

Robinson has been aware of his daughter's schooling during the separation through ClassDojo, a classroom communication application used to share reports, photos and videos between parents and teachers.