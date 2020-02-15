Michigan is among the 10 states with the most damage to frozen pipes – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Start Farm published a report on the top 10 states for frozen pipe losses in 2019 and Michigan ranked third on the list.

"The resulting damage from frozen pipes is the most common winter loss claim," says Jeff Feid, State Farm loss mitigation administrator. "The good news is that most of the time it can be prevented by a few simple steps."

According to State Farm, there were more than $ 23 million in claims for damages in Michigan.

Here are some tips to protect your home from frozen pipes:

Drip, drip, drip: Let warm water drip overnight, preferably from a tap near an outside wall. Open: Open cabinet doors to allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes under sinks and appliances near outside walls. Stay consistent: Keep your thermostat at the same temperature both day and night. Isolation: Insulate the pipes in the underground spaces and in the attic of your home, even if you live in a climate where freezing is rare.

For more information, visit here.

