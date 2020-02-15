Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile on Valentine's Day

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They seemed happier than ever on Friday, Valentine's Day, when they landed in Canada after a quick visit to their native United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed big smiles when they left a commercial flight at Victoria International Airport, with her leaving first and he walking behind her, along with members of his security team, as seen in the published photos by Daily mail on Saturday. It was the first time that the two were photographed together since January 7, when they were seen in London. A day later, they announced that they would retreat as "older,quot; members of the royal family.

The 9-month-old son of Meghan and Harry Archie harrison He was not seen with them. Both were dressed casually; The Duchess wore a black jacket over a blue and white striped shirt with buttons, with a pair of sunglasses hidden in the front and tight black jeans. He was carrying a blue canvas bag. Harry wore a light gray sweater over blue jeans, gray and white Adidas sneakers and a brown baseball cap and wore a stiff gray suitcase.

Earlier this month, the two attended a private Florida investment summit sponsored by JPMorgan in Miami, where Harry delivered a speech. He marked his first joint appearance since his announcement of royal departure, which Queen Elizabeth II Later approved, with some conditions. Last Tuesday, Meghan and Harry visited Stanford University in northern California, where they exchanged ideas with professors and other academics.