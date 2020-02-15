Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile on Valentine's Day

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They seemed happier than ever on Friday, Valentine's Day, when they landed in Canada after a quick visit to their native United States.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed big smiles when they left a commercial flight at Victoria International Airport, with her leaving first and he walking behind her, along with members of his security team, as seen in the published photos by Daily mail on Saturday. It was the first time that the two were photographed together since January 7, when they were seen in London. A day later, they announced that they would retreat as "older,quot; members of the royal family.
The 9-month-old son of Meghan and Harry Archie harrison He was not seen with them. Both were dressed casually; The Duchess wore a black jacket over a blue and white striped shirt with buttons, with a pair of sunglasses hidden in the front and tight black jeans. He was carrying a blue canvas bag. Harry wore a light gray sweater over blue jeans, gray and white Adidas sneakers and a brown baseball cap and wore a stiff gray suitcase.
Earlier this month, the two attended a private Florida investment summit sponsored by JPMorgan in Miami, where Harry delivered a speech. He marked his first joint appearance since his announcement of royal departure, which Queen Elizabeth II Later approved, with some conditions. Last Tuesday, Meghan and Harry visited Stanford University in northern California, where they exchanged ideas with professors and other academics.
Since the holidays, Harry and Meghan have been living with Archie in Canada, where the Duchess of Sussex and the former actress used to film. Suits. In their actual exit announcement, they said they planned to keep a second home in North America and a source told E! Last month's news that Meghan and Harry are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to their hometown of Los Angeles for the summer.
Harry and Meghan said in their actual exit announcement that "they would work to be financially independent." Buckingham Palace then said that the two would no longer receive public funds, but that they could obtain an allowance from Harry's father, Prince carlos.
There has been much speculation about how the couple will make a living, and many believe they will stay busy with public speaking commitments and possible entertainment efforts; Harry and Oprah Winfrey they are producing a new series of mental health for Apple TV +, he was captured by the camera last summer launching a possible voiceover job for him and Meghan to the CEO of Disney Bob Iger and the Lion King director Jon Favreau.
Earlier this week, CNBC quoted a source as saying that the Duke was "in talks,quot; to be featured in Goldman Sachs' online Talks at GS series of interviews.
The couple's actual departure takes effect this spring, and family duty still calls; The Queen recently asked Harry and Meghan to join the rest of the royalty for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.
