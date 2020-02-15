McGregor's Dale Preston faces assault and drug charges after a child's son was shot in the eyes with BB – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The McGregor resident, Dale Vernon Preston, faces multiple charges of assault, danger of minors and drugs in connection with an incident in which his young son was shot in the eye with a pellet gun.

The criminal complaint says that his mother took the 2-year-old victim to the Riverwood Healthcare Center on Monday night. An assistant to the sheriff of Aitkin County was in the hospital and noted that the crying child had extreme swelling in his right eye that prevented him from seeing. Subsequently, the boy and his mother were taken by plane to the Masonic Children's Hospital of the University of M Health of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The child's mother told the officer that her son was in the care of his father, Preston, 38, at the time of the injury. She said Preston told her that the neighboring children played outside her house with a pellet gun, and one of the pellets bounced and hit the boy in the eye.

The deputy went to Preston's house on Tuesday night, but no one opened the door, even though there was a vehicle in the driveway. The deputy spoke with a neighbor directly in front of Preston's house on Wednesday, who said his children are not allowed to interact with the family after Preston gave them a pellet gun, which was later destroyed.

The deputy, stationed in front of Preston's house, made telephone contact with him later that day. While they were talking, the officer saw Preston go by. While the call continued, Preston told the deputy that he saw three boys firing cans with a pellet gun near the fence line, and then heard his son start crying. Preston said he found his son bleeding from his eye. Then he called the boy's mother to come home from work.

Preston soon admitted to the deputy that he and the boy's mother were home last night when he arrived at the door, and also admitted to giving the neighboring children a pellet gun. Then he denied having a pellet gun and denied having one in the house.

The officer looked at the property and could not find traces in the snow or cans in the area where Preston said he watched the children firing the pellet gun.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday at the house, where researchers observed rotten food and garbage, animal feces, fruit flies and other insects inside. They also found a pellet gun between Preston's mattress and box spring. He told investigators that he didn't know the gun was there, and thought it had burned in a shed.

The researchers also found a hypodermic needle and a plastic bag containing traces of methamphetamine in a bathroom vanity, which was easily accessible to the child. Preston told investigators that "he thought he had thrown everything in the trash after his previous drug arrest."

Preston was arrested and taken to the Aitkin County jail. He was charged Friday with two felony charges of third-degree assault, two felony counts of child danger, a misdemeanor of domestic assault and three drug charges that varied in severity from a felony to a felony. He could be sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.

Investigators say the pill did not hit the child's real eye, but instead stayed under his eyebrow.