Mayo Clinic accidentally sends acceptance letters by email to 360 future medical students – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Mayo Clinic accidentally sends acceptance letters by email to 360 future medical students - WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Mayo Clinic officials say 360 potential students were accidentally sent acceptance letters via email Thursday to the Alix School of Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

(credit: Up News Info)

%MINIFYHTMLc8eda2aa362d86e8c652c032929f996b11%%MINIFYHTMLc8eda2aa362d86e8c652c032929f996b12%

Authorities say emails were sent to applicants before they realized that there was a technical error. They also say that each applicant received a personal phone call for an explanation.

Mayo Clinic Public Affairs said in a statement that "they deeply regret having caused these applicants disappointment and stress," and that they are investigating the error.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here