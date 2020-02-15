Matt McGloin launches pick-six after saying that the Guardians & # 39; need to change the entire game plan & # 39;

New York Guard quarterback Matt McGloin was not happy with the way his team played in the first half against the DC Defenders on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML1f08349e4aceb8ad50bc411f7fa58d6011% %MINIFYHTML1f08349e4aceb8ad50bc411f7fa58d6012%

The interlocutor of the Guardians, who last week completed 15 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown, made a scathing criticism of his team just before halftime, saying that his team needed to "change the entire game plan,quot; after fall behind 12-0. At that time, he had completed 5 of 13 passes for 32 yards and one interception.

MORE: XFL Week 2: live scores, highlights, results of the second round of action

Nor could he have been much happier after his team's first offensive start at halftime.

After three straight runs to start the Guardians' opening course, all for Tim Cook III, who scored 19 yards, McGloin threw a bad interception to linebacker Jameer Thurman, who returned 46 yards for a touchdown to put 18-0 Guardians.

Not a great appearance, not a shot, for McGloin.