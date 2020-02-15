Match report – Catalanes 36-18 Castleford

%MINIFYHTML8392a3ea1af6c3deeac8cd68bee6316011% %MINIFYHTML8392a3ea1af6c3deeac8cd68bee6316012%





Israel Folau is coming to try its Catalan debut

Israel's controversial signing Folau scored an attempt on his debut at Catalans Dragons

as the French club beat Castleford Tigers 36-18 in the Super League.

The Dragons have been criticized for signing the former international rugby union that was fired by Rugby Australia for anti-LGBT + comments on social media.

But Folau, lined up in the center instead of the injured David Mead, left the controversy behind him to get the second attempt of the Catalan game at Perpignan when he jumped higher to catch a huge up and down and land.

The 30-year-old almost repeated the trick when the Catalans led 14-6, but hit the ground just before the test line after claiming another high kick.

Folau played an important role, as the Catalans went ahead 24-12 at the beginning of the second half as well, since he won a penalty when he was blocked challenging for another high ball. The Dragons chose to run the ball and Sam Tomkins crossed the whitewash.

Full side Tomkins went on to complete a hat-trick when the Dragons earned their first victory of the season.

More to follow …