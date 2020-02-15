Match report – Catalanes 36-18 Castleford

%MINIFYHTML720399165689d3e6a38083510982a64011% %MINIFYHTML720399165689d3e6a38083510982a64012%

Castleford fans say they were asked not to wave rainbow flags; Catalans say rainbow flags are not prohibited in the stadium





%MINIFYHTML720399165689d3e6a38083510982a64013% %MINIFYHTML720399165689d3e6a38083510982a64014%











2:39



See highlights of the victory of the Catalans over Castleford in the debut of Israel Folau

See highlights of the victory of the Catalans over Castleford in the debut of Israel Folau

%MINIFYHTML720399165689d3e6a38083510982a64015% %MINIFYHTML720399165689d3e6a38083510982a64016%

The controversial signing Israel Folau scored an attempt on his debut at Catalans Dragons when the French club beat Castleford Tigers 36-18 in the Super League.

The Dragons have been criticized for signing the former international rugby union that was fired by Rugby Australia for anti-LGBT + comments on social media.

Some supporters of Castleford say that security at the stadium asked them not to wave rainbow flags during the game. A spokesman for the Catalans said: "Rainbow flags are not prohibited in our club. It is not prohibited. We are gathering more information about what happened."

• Castleford Tigers supporters claim security at Catalans Dragons asked them not to wave their flags • Alison Gray told Sky Sports News that they were initially told that they had to eliminate them for "health and safety,quot; reasons before the game. • Gray said security came back later: "Then they told us it was contrary to the opinions of the club that we had the flags,quot;; • Dragon flags were waved during the game • A spokesman for Catalans Dragons told Sky Sports News: “Rainbow flags are not prohibited in our club. It is not prohibited. We are gathering more information about what happened ” • Super League – together with Rugby Football League – said: “Everyone should have the right to respectfully express their views. We are investigating. We will receive a full report by the end of this weekend and we will have more details on Monday. "

0:29 A supporter of the Castleford Tigers says security told him not to wave a rainbow flag during the game A supporter of the Castleford Tigers says security told him not to wave a rainbow flag during the game

A joint statement by the Super League and RFL said: "Everyone should have the right to respectfully express their views. We are investigating. We will receive a full report by the end of this weekend and we will have more details on Monday."

But Folau, lined up in the center instead of the injured David Mead, left the controversy behind him to get the second attempt of the Catalan game at Perpignan when he jumped higher to catch a huge up and down and land.

The 30-year-old almost repeated the trick when the Catalans led 14-6, but hit the ground just before the test line after claiming another high kick.

0:27 Look at the moment when Israel Folau marked his first attempt for the Catalans Look at the moment when Israel Folau marked his first attempt for the Catalans

Folau played an important role, as the Catalans went ahead 24-12 at the beginning of the second half as well, since he won a penalty when he was blocked challenging for another high ball. The Dragons chose to run the ball and Sam Tomkins, who completed a hat-trick, crossed the whitewash.

The world's media went to the Gilbert Brutus Stade for Folau's debut, and the head coach of the Catalans, Steve McNamara, praised both the new signing and his entire team for the way they took care of them.

"I congratulated the team because it has been difficult," McNamara said. "In order for journalists from all over the world to descend in this region, persecute players in cars and follow the people and all other elements that accompany it, the players have had to deal with it and give them credit.

"People are judging it in a headline, what they have seen on social networks. When I sign a player I look at it from a football perspective and then find out what kind of person he is. Is he a good person? A good player? Will it add value to the team on and off the field?

"I am not judging him for any political or religious beliefs. It is clear that we do not believe in what he has said, we have made it clear in our club's statement." The head coach of the Catalans Steve McNamara

"I am not judging him for any political or religious beliefs. We clearly do not believe in what he has said, we have made it clear in our club's statement."

"The plan from the beginning was to put Israel on the field and give it time. I understand the headlines, but let it play, let it enter the field and we will understand the person a little more after that."

Any attempt by Castleford to steal the headlines was already frustrated in the second minute when former NRL star James Maloney found a gap for Tomkins to get under the posts.

Folau then struck when he picked up a high kick from Josh Drinkwater to land and Maloney's conversion went 12-0 with just six minutes left.

Sam Tomkins opened the way with a hat-trick of attempts against Castleford

The Tigers' end, Derrell Olpherts, returned the blow with an 80-meter run from an intelligent goal play and restarted with midfielder Danny Richardson, who then converted Olpherts's attempt from the front of the posts.

A penalty from Maloney in front of the posts after 24 minutes put the Dragons back on the road and 10 minutes from the break, Tomkins kicked high 10 meters from his own line and found the Fouad Yaha end who ran 60 meters followed by the liberation of the Samisoni center. Langi for an impressive attempt.

Castleford responded just before the break, two successive penalties that put the center Cheyse Blair in the space on the right, Richardson's conversion did 20-12 at the break.

The Catalans withstood the early pressure of the visitors after the break with some solid defense and with Maloney leading the troops, the Catalans capitalized a 20-meter penalty.

Fouad Yaha points down for the fifth attempt of the Catalans

The ball moved to the left, where England international Tomkins turned and turned the line, Maloney scraped the pole with his conversion to put the Dragons in the driver's seat at 26-12.

Things got worse for Castleford when Olpherts was criticized for delaying a quick restart of Tomkins and 12 men struggled to contain the Dragons, despite Richardson's best efforts.

When Tomkins released Langi, it was Yaha who re-capitalized with an unconverted attempt to the left.

Richardson's 40-meter run in the midfield and the pass to end James Clare regained some points for the Tigers, and half of the scrum added the conversion.

Benjamin Garcia of the Catalans is wrapped by Castleford defenders Oliver Holmes and Paul McShane

Driven by the return of Olpherts from the sin-bin, Castleford was able to take full advantage of a ball spill by Benjamin Garcia and pressed hard on the Dragon line, however, he could not find the way for a determined defense.

An attempt at Tomkins' drop drop was wide, but when Sam Kasiano returned to the fray from the exchange bank, the Catalans pressed to reach the end.

The man of the game, Tomkins, was again the main tormentor with a late attempt that tricked the Tigers' defense and Maloney's conversion ended.