Mass lawmakers consider bill to add free menstrual products in schools

BOSTON (AP) – A bill that is making its way through the Massachusetts Statehouse would require schools to provide free disposable menstrual products to students.

Under the proposal, all "Commonwealth primary and secondary public schools that serve students of any grade from sixth through twelfth grade must provide disposable menstrual products in the bathrooms,quot; of school buildings. Products would be provided free of charge.

The bill also requires school districts to ensure that the products "will be available in a convenient manner that does not stigmatize any student seeking such a product."

The bill was endorsed by the Legislature Education Committee, but has yet to be put to the vote in the Massachusetts House or Senate.

A handful of states, including New York and New Hampshire, have already passed laws that require schools to provide free feminine hygiene products to students.

In recent years, advocates have been working to ensure that girls and women can obtain affordable access to feminine hygiene products in public schools and other institutions, such as homeless shelters and prisons.

They say that the availability of free towels and tampons in schools helps eliminate any stigma surrounding the products and makes the products available to students who cannot afford them.

Massachusetts also exempts feminine hygiene products from sales tax.