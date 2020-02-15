Mason Rudolph, Mike Tomlin reprimand the claim of Myles Garrett Steelers QB used racial insult

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are still fighting over what happened just before a fight between their two teams on November 14.

%MINIFYHTML5adba7d70f82fc7af2d17c8e96deee5d11% %MINIFYHTML5adba7d70f82fc7af2d17c8e96deee5d12%

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role in that fight, which saw him tear Rudolph's helmet off and use it as a weapon in close combat. He was reinstated by the NFL only on Wednesday. On Friday, a video showing Garrett, appearing in "Outside the Lines,quot; in his first in-depth interview since that event, alleged that Rudolph called him "a stupid word N,quot;.

"When he said it, it caused something," Garrett told ESPN journalist Mina Kimes. "But still I tried to let him go, I still tried to get away. But when he came back, he rekindled the situation."

MORE: Garrett states that Rudolph called him "a stupid word N,quot; before fighting

Rudolph responded to Garrett's accusation on Saturday, not only calling him "1000% fake," but also "an unpleasant and reckless attempt to assassinate my character."

1000% false. Cheeky Lie I didn't do it, I didn't do it and I wouldn't say racial insult. This is an unpleasant and reckless attempt to assassinate my character. https://t.co/mZcEcC0tCl – Mason Rudolph (@ Rudolph2Mason) February 15, 2020

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin also issued a statement Saturday in support of Rudolph, saying he interacted with several players and coaches in the Browns organization, none of which corroborated Garrett's claim.

The NFL said it found no "evidence,quot; that Rudolph used a racial insult against Garrett after an investigation after the game.