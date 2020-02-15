Martina McBride and her husband are responsible in the retaliation lawsuit of former employees

Instagram

Richard Hanson, who led the operations of Blackbird Studio, sued the singer of & # 39; Wild Angels & # 39; and her husband for firing him after he filed a complaint about the abuse of unpaid inmates.

Martina McBride and her husband was found responsible in a lawsuit filed by a former employee, who accused the couple of abuse.

Richard Hanson, who handled the operations in the couple's recording space in Nashville, Tennessee, Blackbird Studio, said the McBrides turned against him after he filed a complaint alleging that they took advantage of unpaid interns.

He alleged that the couple ignored him when he expressed his concerns and John McBride dismissed him an hour after he revealed that he had filed an official complaint with state lawmakers. Subsequently, Hanson sued under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Tennessee Public Protection Law, alleging that he was fired for filing his complaint.

On February 7, a Nashville jury found McBrides and Blackbird responsible for reprisals against Hanson and awarded him $ 100,000 (£ 77,000) in compensatory damages, $ 59,000 (£ 45,000) in late payments and $ 59,000 in liquidated damages.

"When he observed the exploitation of unpaid interns and other employees, Mr. Hanson refused to remain silent and was consequently dismissed by mistake," Hanson's lawyer, Brian Winfrey, said in a press release. "We believe the jury's verdict was fair and we are pleased to have recognized the impact retaliation of the defendants had on Mr. Hanson's life."

In his suit, Hanson said that the interns were asked to pick up food and clean the bathrooms, while an unpaid employee was sent to the couple's house with a gun to check if there was any intruder.

"It seemed that the main beneficiaries of the internship program were (the McBrides) instead of the unpaid interns," Hanson said in his lawsuit.

Martina and John McBride have not yet commented on the verdict.