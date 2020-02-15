Mark Esper: & # 39; Growing Threat & # 39; China tops the list of US adversaries | USA news

%MINIFYHTML2e98288c4eb518b96591eb2361bd9b8811% %MINIFYHTML2e98288c4eb518b96591eb2361bd9b8812%

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has described China as a growing threat to the world order, provoking a strong response from Beijing, which He accused Washington of participating in a "smear campaign,quot; against him.

Esper used an address on the 2020 The Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday to give a comprehensive condemnation to China that, according to him, topped the list of potential adversaries of the Pentagon, followed by Russia and "rebel states,quot; such as North Korea and Iran.

"They have said that by 2035, the People's Republic of China intends to complete its military modernization and, by 2049, it seeks to dominate Asia as the preeminent global military power," he said, using the initials of China's official name, People's Republic of China.

Esper claimed that China represses its people and threatens its neighbors, accusing him of stealing Western knowledge and looking for an "advantage by any means and at any cost."

"We want China to behave like a normal country," Esper said, adding that "and that means the Chinese government needs to change its policies and behaviors."

"The Chinese Communist Party is moving even faster and more in the wrong direction: more internal repression, more predatory economic practices, more hard hands and the most worrisome for me, a more aggressive military stance," he said.

He also accused Beijing of deploying a "nefarious strategy,quot; through the telecommunications firm, Huawei.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking at the conference later in the day, rejected criticism from the United States and accused Washington of participating in a "smear campaign,quot; against Beijing.

Wang said Esper's comments about Beijing's intentions "They were not based on facts."

"I can categorically say that all accusations against China are lies," Wang said, adding: "But if we replace the issue of China's lie to the United States, maybe those lies will become facts."

Pompeo's comments about the West

Separately, speaking at the same conference, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to reassure European leaders that President Donald Trump's foreign policy and "United States first,quot; rhetoric does not mean that the West is weakening.

Pompeo said: "I am pleased to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is extremely exaggerated."

"The West is winning, and we are winning together," he said as part of a speech that listed the steps of the United States to protect liberal democracies.

Pompeo responded, in part, to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who on Friday during the opening day of the conference accused the United States, Russia and China of fueling global distrust.

The theme of this year's conference is "Westlessness,quot;, which organizers point to the continuing concern about the identity and purpose of the West.

Pompeo's comments were quickly reprimanded by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"There is a weakening of the West," said the French leader at the conference. "There is an American policy that began several years ago and not only under this administration that includes a certain type of withdrawal, a rethinking of its relationship with Europe."

& # 39; YO indispensable partners

However, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who also took the stage in Munich, joined Pompeo to express dismay at the pessimistic tone of the meeting.

"There is competition in many areas, with so many different actors, but simply regretting that we have lost our way will not give us a way forward," Stoltenberg told the audience.

"Europe and North America are indispensable partners: two sides of the same coin. Together, we are half the world military power and half the world economic power," he said.

Is Huawei a threat to cybersecurity?

Despite criticism from the Trump administration to NATO and the introduction of tariffs on European products, Pompeo defended the role of the United States and said that Europe, Japan and other US allies were united in China, Iran and Russia, despite "tactical differences."

He reiterated Washington's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under construction between Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea, a project backed by the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Citing the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, cyber threats in Iran and China's economic coercion, Pompeo said those countries still "wanted empires,quot; and destabilized the international rules-based system.