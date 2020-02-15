Mariah Carey ready to perform at Pride Parade

%MINIFYHTMLe438b6d5eaa627358e08437f06bd7d3f11% %MINIFYHTMLe438b6d5eaa627358e08437f06bd7d3f12%

The creator of hits & # 39; Touch My Body & # 39; It is scheduled to take the stage at the two-day annual LGBTQ + Brighton Pride festival in the UK this summer.

Mariah Carey He has been confirmed as the protagonist of the world-famous Brighton Pride event in Great Britain.

Reports claimed that the "Touch My Body" singer would follow in the footsteps of Britney Spears Y Minogue Kylie by presenting at the LGBTQ + event in August 2020, and the organizers confirmed the news on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Although it was rumored that Mariah would only play a shorter set of 45 minutes, Brighton Pride bosses announced that she will be on stage for more than an hour.

"Excited to announce the world superstar @MariahCarey, winner of the GRAMMY & GLAAD Prize and best-selling female artist of all time, will head FABULOUS Pride In The Park on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with a full 75-minute show!" A tweet announcing the news read.

According to a previous report in the British newspaper The Sun, the singer is destined to win a "six-figure rate" for the concert.

A source told the publication: "Brighton Pride has set a precedent in recent years to obtain the most important names, so ensuring Mariah is brilliant in demonstrating that it is one of the main Pride events worldwide."

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Brighton Pride bosses revealed the other star in the two-day event: The kitten dolls. The event will close on Sunday, August 2.