Marcus Smart gives Valentine's advice to Celtics fans on Twitter

Marcus Smart wants you to treat your partner well this Valentine's Day.

The Celtics guard implored fans (specifically young men) not to be cheap at their Valentine's dinner in a tweet on Friday.

"Listen young," Smart wrote. "If dinner costs less than $ 10 or has the words,quot; 2 for 1, "we'll have to talk. Show some love tonight. Open the door for her. Don't mention Venmo. Put your phone down. Happy St. Valentine's Day Valentine. "

Smart opened the discussion with his followers.

A fan tweeted that he mentioned that not everyone has Smart's salary (which is $ 12.5 million this season) and asked Smart "come on man, what if we can afford everything?"

Smart responded to the fan by digging in Taco Bell.

"Let me guess: you will take it to Taco Bell," Smart wrote. "Or are you going to go really elegant tonight and take her to Taco Casa?"

Although Taco Bell is on Smart's list of places not to take his Valentine's date, there is a fast food place that Smart gives him permission for dessert.

When a fan asked Smart if they could take his girlfriend to Popeye & # 39; s, Smart responded with "For dessert, now. Cookies and honey.

Smart also disapproves of the places that serve their food in treys.

And neither discourages women to pay for dinner.

A fan asked Smart: "What happens if your wife suggests it (dinner)?"

"Then she is shopping," Smart replied.