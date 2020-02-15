Manchester City ban: how newspapers reacted to the punishment of the City Champions League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb49bbf6dc5dabbed904f1cda766e710311% %MINIFYHTMLb49bbf6dc5dabbed904f1cda766e710312%





The future of Manchester City of Pep Guardiola has been questioned by several newspapers on Saturday

After the announcement of the Manchester City Champions League ban, how did Saturday's newspapers react to the news?

One of the most important stories of the season broke out Friday night, and UEFA announced that City, the two-time Premier League champion, would be excluded from qualifying for any of Europe's continental competitions until 2022.

As expected, he headed all subsequent pages of the national newspapers on Saturday morning, and this is what they had to say …

The Times – & # 39; Forbidden & # 39;

The times He reported that the ban could be "only the beginning of the City's nightmare," referring to a possible deduction of Premier League points if they are found guilty of circumventing the FFP rules in the country as well, and the possible departure of Pep Guardiola

They said: "The ban and the threat of new Premier League actions cast doubt on Pep Guardiola's long-term future as manager, and the club's ability to secure its main transfer objectives."

An opinion piece by Henry Winter adds: "The cost to the City will be enormous, much more than the € 30m (£ 25m) fine, rather than the inability to accumulate € 100m Champions League income in future seasons, like last year. The damage includes the possible loss of some of the best football talents on the planet. "

The Sun – & # 39; See EU in court & # 39;

Sun He led the "furious,quot; decision of Manchester City to take his fight before the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS), based in Switzerland, which has ruled on some of the most important sports problems on the continent, including the recent ban on Chelsea transfers, for almost 40 years.

"The furious Manchester City promised to take UEFA to court after they were sensationally expelled from the Champions League for the next two seasons," they wrote.

"If the CAS ruling goes against City, they could take the case to the European Court."

Daily Mirror – & # 39; Valentine's Day Massacre & # 39;

The mirrors The blunt headline focused on the already announced appeal of the City with an "independent legal action,quot; to be carried out through CAS.

They also presented an editorial by the main football writer, John Cross, who said the ban was "far away,quot; for the club.

"UEFA, the governing body of European football, has had enough and feels that the only way to hurt the mega-rich city is to throw them out of the Champions League," he wrote.

"They have tried warnings, fines and agreements in the past, but getting them out of the best football scenario is the only way to prove that they really mean business when it comes to Financial Fair Play. Fines mean nothing because even tens of millions are a simple fall in the ocean to the mega-rich owners of the city. "

Daily Star – & # 39; Ban City & # 39;

the Daily Star He focused on the issue of Pep Guardiola's future after the surprise announcement, having previously said he was confident that the club would avoid a Champions League ban.

"Manchester City faces a battle to keep Chief Pep Guardiola after he has been kicked out of Europe for two seasons for violating the rules of the Financial Fair Play," they wrote.

"The punishment means that after this season, the City will not be able to compete in the Champions League, the biggest football competition of the club, until 2022. And it will surely make Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice, consider his future in the Etihad. "

The Daily Telegraph – & # 39; Prohibited & # 39;

The Telegraph He said Guardiola would consider his future at the end of the season after an already disappointing campaign for City, compounded by UEFA's decision yesterday, and revealed the next step the club was taking with its players after the announcement.

"Pep Guardiola will consider his future as a manager in the summer, The daily Telegraph understands, unless the club can revoke a verdict that condemns "serious violations,quot; in executive payments. The Premier League champions announced immediate plans to appeal last night after the punishment left them reeling, which will take effect next season, "he said.

"The City's players, many of whom returned from their winter vacations last night, will attend crisis talks with chief executive Ferran Soriano today."

Daily Mail – & # 39; Forbidden City & # 39;

the Daily mail Another was to suggest that Manchester City could get Premier League points after UEFA found them in violation of FFP, but said the national body can wait until it makes a move.

They said: "The Premier League may well decide to wait for the outcome of an appeal that the City has promised to launch before deciding whether to take its own measures."

"You can also ask questions about the future of manager Pep Guardiola, his players and possible signings. Sportsmail understands that yesterday afternoon club officials contacted Guardiola and his players individually to inform them about the next announcement.

"The city says they will appeal the decision as soon as possible through the Court of Sports Arbitration. They accused UEFA of & # 39; initiate, prosecute and judge & # 39; the case and say they are not surprised by the outcome,quot; .

The Guardian – & # 39; Forbidden & # 39;

The Guardians The double page of the City's ban went into details about the accusations originally revealed in the German newspaper Der Spiegel after being "filtered,quot; by the Football leaks website – publication of which led to the UEFA investigation that concluded on Friday.

"Now, after a review of the evidence and a hearing last month, the UEFA Award Chamber has decided, like the Investigation Chamber, that the hierarchy of the City has been condemned for its own internal material," they wrote .

"Despite the fury and belligerence of their response, the club has not explained the impression and apparent evidence that they cheated the governing body of European football with their financial contributions, even while spending a lot of money to star in their brilliant competition."