Man shot dead on Friday night at Pittsburg Public Park – Up News Info San Francisco

PITTSBURG (Up News Info SF) – A 21-year-old man was shot deadly on Friday night in a Pittsburgh park, police said Saturday.

Police responded to 911 calls by reporting shots near Crestview Drive and Alta Vista Circle, and when officers arrived, they found the man with more than one gunshot wound, Pittsburg police said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of emergency teams to save lives, the man did not survive.

The man's name has not been revealed and the time of the shooting was not available. Police first posted on Twitter about the shooting around 8 p.m.

Police said it appears that the man was in Woodland Hills Park, next to Alta Vista Circle, when someone approached and fired several shots.

The suspect escaped and got into a compact car and drove away, police said.

Anyone with information or video of the area's security camera should call the Pittsburg Police Information Line at (925) 252-4040.

