Man seriously injured in an explosion after pouring gasoline into the fire pit – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Philadelphia police say a 38-year-old man was seriously injured after an explosion in a fire pit in his backyard. The incident happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. On Friday in the 500 block of Solly Avenue in the Fox Chase section of the city.

Authorities say the victim was lighting a fire pit when he poured gasoline over the fire, which resulted in the can of gas he was holding to explode.

The man was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in a critical but stable state.

Firefighters continue to investigate.