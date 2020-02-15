Man fighting for his life after receiving several full body shots in Logan – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot several times in the whole body in the Logan neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of North Smedley Street.

Police say the man, who is over 20 years old, was shot in the face, torso, left leg and left arm.

He was transported to the Albert Einstien Medical Center and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

