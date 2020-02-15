Man accused of prostitute girlfriend made her drug, Rob Men in several southern states – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A man from New Orleans is accused of prostituting his girlfriend in several southern states and of having her drugged and robbed men, including one who died.

The ordination is scheduled for Randy Jonal Schenck on Tuesday. A federal indictment accuses him of posting sex ads with the woman's photo in places like California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee and Georgia.

The woman pleaded guilty in December to identity theft and conspiracy to commit electronic fraud. She has not been identified.

A statement made as part of that statement says that Schenck convinced her to work as an escort, but then forced her into a "criminal operation based on prostitution."

