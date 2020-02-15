Home Entertainment Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi at the 65th edition of...

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi at the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards

The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards had to do with entertainment and recognition of talents worthy of applause from the industry. With performances full of power and a hilarious act, the night kept all the stars and the public alert. This is the first time in the history of Filmfare, that the awards night was held outside Mumbai. The stars flew to Guwahati, Assam, especially for the big night and were very excited to attend the show.

Raiding the red carpet were Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Harshvardhan Rane and many others. While Madhuri stunned in a bright dress, our most elegant man for the night was none other than Ranveer Singh looking soft in a pair of black pants, a crisp white shirt and a black jacket with studs. He adorned his gaze with a pair of sleeping sunglasses and gelled hair. Check all the images below.




